An Ellsworth man is in jail following a domestic dispute Friday night.
State police were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. to the residence of Curtis Gene Minger, 37, of 14 N. Pine St., for the report of a missing child, according to the criminal complaint. Police said they soon discovered that the child and its mother were across the street at a neighbor’s home, due to Minger allegedly being “intoxicated and argumentative.”
When police explained to Minger where the child and his fiancée were, he allegedly became “highly agitated,” according to police. Police remained at the home while the woman returned to collect clothing and personal items for herself and the child.
Minger started yelling at the woman and punched a wall in the kitchen. As the woman and child were leaving the residence, Minger tried to pursue them, but one of the troopers stood between Minger and the woman. Minger allegedly tried to push the officer out of his way.
The two troopers put Minger on the ground to handcuff him, according to the complaint. Minger then refused to stand or walk, continuing to resist arrest, police said.
He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment. He was arraigned Friday night by District Judge Joshua Kanalis and jailed on $25,000 bond.