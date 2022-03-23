The South Hills Elks Lodge 2213 is collecting donations for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees seeking refuge in Poland and other countries.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a month ago, more than 300,000 refugees have found shelter in Warsaw alone.
"These people were innocent people that didn't ask for this," said Bonnie Filyo, exalted ruler at the lodge. "They've lost everything. It's a disaster. We hope people open their hearts and realize how lucky we are in this country."
Since the donation collection began in mid-March, Filyo said the lodge has filled more than 42 boxes with medical supplies, non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, clothing and blankets.
"Everybody's giving," she said, noting the community's response has been overwhelming. "When we need stuff, people step forward. It's amazing."
South Hills Movers donated a trailer to transport donations from the lodge to either New York or New Jersey, where boxes will be loaded and flown overseas to refugees.
The local moving company has worked with the Elks Lodge before, and their generosity, along with the community's, is appreciated, Filyo said.
Though nearly 50 boxes of donated items have been collected, the Elks Lodge is still in need of baby items – particularly clean clothing, diapers and formula – and both men's and women's hygiene products.
"Everything that we can lay our hands on, we're taking," Filyo said.
To offset the costs of shipping overseas, the Elks will host a fundraising dinner May 14 from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and include a pasta dinner and dessert (donated by Bethel Bakery).
Filyo encourages all who can to donate to the Ukrainian refugees and to attend the dinner to support the cause.
For more information, call the lodge at 412-831-0616.