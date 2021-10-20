An Elizabeth woman will face a year of prison for helping to launder money for her paramour, who sold drugs throughout Washington County.
Holly Parrish received the sentence in federal court in the Western District of Pennsylvania Monday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). She was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the DOJ, Parrish helped launder money for Darryl Lee “Boulders” Arnold Jr., of Washington.
Arnold was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in January 2010 on drug charges. In 2018, he was again accused of selling drugs and sent back to prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.
According to the DOJ, Arnold was responsible for distributing “massive quantities of heroin” in Washington County.
The DOJ said that Parrish used her training as a bank employee to structure cash deposits to avoid detection, and laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars from Arnold’s operation.
According to court documents, Arnold and Parrish had 15 bank and credit card accounts between them.
The IRS, DEA, Canonsburg and Monessen police departments assisted in the investigation, according to the DOJ.