ELIZABETH – An Elizabeth Borough police officer was arrested Wednesday on charges he forged documents to show a new coworker had passed a psychological examination to qualify for the department.
District Judge Beth S. Mills released the officer, Casey J. Perrotta, 38, of Donora, on unsecured bond after arraigning him on misdemeanor charges of forgery, unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records, court documents show.
Allegheny County police were brought into the case Feb. 5 after the job applicant, Shawn Mooney, turned Perrotta in on allegations he signed a Washington & Jefferson College professor’s name on a letter and psychological evaluation form, charging documents state.
When interviewed by police Feb. 7, Mooney said he was hired part time by Elizabeth in September and told his last psychological evaluation had expired, that he would need to undergo another one, an officer noted in the affidavit.
Mooney said he was introduced Oct. 26 to Perrotta at a social gathering. Perrotta gave Mooney his cellphone number and offered to help him with the exam before the two parted, the affidavit indicates.
Mooney accused Perrotta of messaging him about 11 a.m. Oct. 27 to come to the police station, which he did. At this meeting, Mooney watched Perrotta print out a blank Municipal Police Officer’s Education and Training Commission psychological examination form, court documents allege.
Perrotta asked Mooney to fill out his personal information on the form and he then filled out the scoring section using the name and licensing information for Michael Crabtree, a W&J psychology professor, according to court docments.
Police said Perrotta next typed a letter to the borough police department in the name of Crabtree and signed the professor’s name on both documents, indicating the exam took place Oct. 25. Mooney said he witnessed Perrotta place the documents in an envelope before giving him directions to mail it from Washington County, police noted in charging documents.
Instead, Mooney sent a text message about an hour later to Perrotta stating he was not going through with the plan. Perrotta allegedly asked Mooney to shred the documents and delete his messages in the conversation. Mooney then turned the sealed envelope in to Allegheny County police detectives. Mooney also turned over the text message conversations he had with Perrotta.
A detective also contacted Crabtree, who said he never gave Mooney an exam and didn’t know anyone named Casey Perrotta.
Perrotta’s attorney, Douglas Sughrue of Pittsburgh, could not be reached Thursday for comment.
Elizabeth police Chief William Sumbo declined Thursday to say whether or not Perrotta – a part-time employee – had been removed from the department’s schedule.
“Elizabeth Borough Police Department and council are aware of the situation and we have acted on it,” Sumbo said.
He said there is an ongoing internal investigation into Perrotta, who was hired last year and had previously worked for the department.
Perrotta was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Mills at 1 p.m. April 8, online court documents show.