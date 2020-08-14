The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has pushed back the first day of classes in its elementary schools from Aug. 27 to Sept. 8.
According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, the diocese decided to shift the first day of school after teachers requested additional time to implement COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Among the Washington County schools in the diocese are John F. Kennedy Elementary School in Washington and Madonna Catholic Regional School in Monongahela.
Michelle Peduto, director of schools for the diocese, said, “We’ve had weekly communication with our principals, teachers and regional boards throughout the summer preparing for this very different school year. The reality is, we have been planning for something that nobody has all the answers for at the moment.”
She continued, “We are aware that this is a time for us to be patient, open-minded and flexible to adapt to the needs of our teachers and school families.”
High schools have staggered start dates and, according to the diocese, those will remain in place.
The diocese is offering both in-person and virtual learning for students in the 2020-21 school year. Before reopening, each school had to submit a reopening plan to the diocese for approval. At all schools, masks and face coverings will be required, and students will have to bring their own water bottles, as drinking fountains will not be available for use.
Kathy Miller, the principal at Madonna Regional Catholic School, said earlier this week that students will largely be staying put in their classrooms throughout the day, with lunch being brought to them.
A third Catholic school in Washington County, St. Patrick School in Canonsburg, closed in June after years of declining attendance and the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.