Greene County residents with old electronics will have a couple opportunities to recycle them this year.
The county commissioners and department of planning and community development announced in a press release Tuesday that electronics recycling will be offered at the Greene County Fairgrounds from 2 to 6 p.m. on May 4 and Sept. 21.
Freon appliances, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and coolers, can be recycled for a $25 fee. Fluorescent lightbulbs have a $2 fee. Televisions with broken screens may also have a potential fee, according to the release.
Most other electronics, including cellphones, cameras, computers and printers, will be free to recycle.
According to the release, Greene County partners with Gateway Recycling and Greene Arc Inc. for recycling more traditional materials.
Greene Arc has a free recycling center at 197 Dunn Station Road, Prosperity, open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A full list of accepted and unaccepted materials is available at greenearc.org.