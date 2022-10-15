Last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court over undated mail-in ballots from a Lehigh County judge’s race last year is throwing a curveball to county elections officials who are unsure whether such ballots that arrive ahead of next month’s midterm election should be counted.

County elections directors across Pennsylvania thought the question had been resolved over the summer when a state appellate judge ruled that mail-in ballots should be recorded even if the voter did not write the date on the outside envelope.

