Petitions challenging the Republican Party’s primary election results in seven Fayette County precincts are delaying the final certification of the vote, which was supposed to be completed last month.

Seven petitions were filed in June asking for a court-ordered hand recount of the Republican county commissioners race in Connellsville Township, Dunbar Borough, South Connellsville Borough, Georges Township’s third precinct and all three precincts in Bullskin Township.

