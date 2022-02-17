An Eighty Four woman died Thursday after a wrong-way driver struck her vehicle on Interstate 70 in Washington.
According to state police public information officer Forrest Allison, the accident occurred about 2:10 a.m. near mile marker 17, between the exits for Jefferson Avenue and Interstate 79.
Joscelyn Vith, 32, was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital where she later died, according to Allison.
Allison said the other driver was in a Ford truck and driving west in the eastbound lanes. Both vehicles were heavily damaged, and the truck driver fled the scene on foot.
According to Allison, the owner of the truck went to the state police barracks to speak with troopers, but police did not know who was operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.