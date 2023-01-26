An Eighty Four woman is accused of pulling out a gun during an argument with several people following a boys basketball game at Bentworth High School in Bentleyville last month.
Krystle Denise Mitchell, 35, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing following the Dec. 28 incident in the high school parking lot.
Bentworth school police said after Mitchell’s son was injured near the end of the basketball game against Brownsville, she shouted at several of the opposing team’s parents and then got into an argument with one of the player’s family members in the parking lot.
When the player’s sister confronted her while holding a shoe as Mitchell sat in her car, police said she pulled out a handgun from under the seat and held it by her side. Mitchell is not accused of pointing the weapon at anyone, and the two sides separated afterward.
The charges were filed Tuesday at District Judge Curtis Thompson’s office. Mitchell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 8.
