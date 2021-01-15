An Eighty Four resident is seeking the Republican nomination to become Washington County’s recorder of deeds.
Carrie Perrell is a licensed Realtor and a registered nurse. She is also a former clinical educator and court reporter.
Perrell said that, if elected, “I will bring the technical knowledge I have acquired as a Realtor and court reporter to the office as well as the people-caring approach I have developed as a nurse.”
Perrell is a 1981 graduate of Bethel Park High School and received a nursing degree from California University of Pennsylvania. She has four children, is involved in animal rescue activities and is a runner, body builder and karate student.
The recorder of deeds keeps permanent records of important documents and documents deemed to be “of enduring public value” by state law. The recorder of deeds also collects taxes and fees for recording documents. The current recorder of deeds is Deborah Bardella, a Democrat who has held the job since 1998.