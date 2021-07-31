The U.S. Post Office on Route 519 is undergoing repairs after a customer accidentally drove into the post office earlier in July.
Tad Kelley, a U.S. Postal Service spokesman for Western Pennsylvania, said the accident created “significant damage” to the front entrance and lobby area, and the front door cannot be used by customers. Residents who have post office boxes can get their mail through the building’s rear door. Customers looking for retail serves are being advised to visit the post office in Washington.
The post office leases the building, Kelley said, and a timeline for when repairs will be completed is not yet available.