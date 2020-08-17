MONONGAHELA – No one was injured in a fire that damaged a duplex and neighboring house Saturday morning in Monongahela.
City fire Chief Aaron Leezer said the state police fire marshal was summoned to investigate the cause of the fire on Park Avenue. The 10:24 a.m. fire, which did not appear to be suspicious in nature, remained under investigation Sunday, Leezer said.
He said the American Red Cross was assisting eight people who lived in the two structures. The names of the residents were not immediately available.