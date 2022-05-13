Road Work Ahead

The eastbound exit ramp at Exit 44 (Arnold City) on Interstate 70 will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place as the replacement of the bridge that carries Fayette Street over the interstate continues.

A marked detour will be in place using eastbound I-70 to Exit 49 (Smithton) to Fitz Henry Road and returning along westbound I-70 to the Exit 44 off-ramp.

Also, there will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m single-lane restrictions on eastbound I-70 between Exit 43 (Donora/Fayette City) and Exit 44 from Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. The single-lane restrictions will allow crews to perform shoulder work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

