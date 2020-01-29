East Washington Borough plans to participate in South Strabane’s glass recycling program.
Borough Mayor Mike Gomber said that last June, Republic Services informed the borough that it was no longer going to pick up glass as of the first of this year. Now, he’s hoping the borough will be able to participate in South Strabane’s newly developed glass recycling program.
“It’s a great program and would be a benefit for East Washington,” Gomber said.
In September, he met with South Strabane Township officials to discuss cost-sharing options when it comes to glass collection. In December, South Strabane partnered with Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling, near Bethel Park, to provide a glass recycling drop-off dumpster for township residents.
The dumpster sits in the parking lot of the municipal building off Route 19, where township residents can drop off glass bottles, jugs and containers. Michael Brothers empties the dumpster as needed at a $300 rate for the round trip.
South Strabane Manager Brandon Stanick said East Washington would like to use the dumpster too. He said the agreement with the borough would call for it to share the $300 cost based on its population in comparison with South Strabane’s. Since the borough’s total population is equal to about 20% of South Strabane’s total population, it would pay about 20% of the cost – roughly $57 per filled dumpster.
“I think we’re trying to keep it simple right now,” Stanick said.
Gomber said when the borough began talks with South Strabane, the seven-member council was on board with it. However, he said there are five new members on the borough’s council, who are expected to vote on an agreement at their February meeting.
“South Strabane’s just next door, so I don’t think the distance is going to be an issue,” he said. “The other choice for recycling glass is going up to Bethel Park.”