East Washington’s Thayer Street Playground will soon see improvements, thanks to a $75,000 state grant through the Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program, according to a Wednesday announcement from state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington.
In his news release, O’Neal said the grant, awarded to the borough, will be used to install an Americans with Disabilities Act parking area and walkways. It will also be used to correct stormwater issues on the property.
“Due to the topography of the park, standing water collects even during dry weather,” O’Neal said in the release. “This prevents full utilization of the property and limits its use. This grant will resolve this issue so that residents can enjoy the entire park, especially as people have chosen to limit travel due to the pandemic.”