Hundreds gathered at East Washington Borough Park Sunday, where the park was renamed Nicholas Cumer Park to honor the Washington High School and St. Francis University graduate who was killed shielding two co-workers during a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The St. Francis University band, of which Cumer had been a member, performed during the ceremony. Former councilman Matt Boice read statements that friends and former teachers shared about Cumer, “a kid who wanted to better the world every day.” State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, issued a proclamation recognizing Cumer’s actions. Cumer had obtained his master’s degree in cancer care from St. Francis and had planned to work in that field.
