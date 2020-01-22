A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an East Washington man who is accused of pointing a gun at a woman in North Strabane Township Friday night.
Marcus Eugene Minor, 36, of Lemoyne Avenue, is accused of pointing the gun at his girlfriend’s head and threatening to shoot her.
According to the criminal complaint, Minor’s girlfriend reported the incident to state police Monday. She told police that about 11:15 p.m. Friday, the two got into an argument while she was driving south on Interstate 79. They were near mile marker 45 when Minor pointed a loaded handgun at her head, according to the complaint, and kept it pointed at her for about a minute.
When they returned home, Minor allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend’s son, and then fled the area on foot.
Minor is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.