An Allegheny County man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday.
Barry Darnell Baker, 24, of Duquesne, is charged with rape, burglary, sexual assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to East Washington police, the assault occurred at a residence in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street about 8:50 a.m.
Police said Baker arrived at the home about 1 a.m., and the victim allowed him to sleep on the floor. Later that morning, Baker forcibly removed her clothing and attempted to rape her, according to the criminal complaint.
Baker fled but later returned and stole two cellphones, according to police.
Police found Baker on Sherman Avenue and took him into custody.
He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Michael Manfredi, who sent him to Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
Baker is scheduled to appear before Manfredi at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 18 for a preliminary hearing.