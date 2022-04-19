An East Washington man led South Strabane police on a chase Saturday following reports he was trying to force a woman into his vehicle.
William Meadows, 21, of 209 North Ave., faces felony charges of prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing an officer, endangering the welfare of children, accidents involving death or personal injury; misdemeanors of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, and multiple traffic violations.
According to court documents, police were called to the driver’s license center at Oak Spring Road just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing Meadows attempt to force the woman into a car.
When police arrived, Meadows fled, driving at a high rate of speed on Oak Spring, Murtland Avenue and Washington Road before entering Trinity Point.
Police said Meadows was crossing into oncoming lanes and caused two collisions. One of those collisions involved East Washington Police Chief David Bradley, who suffered a broken neck as a result.
Bradley collided with Meadows’ vehicle, according to East Washington Mayor Matthew Boice. He was initially transported to Washington Hospital before being taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
“I don’t know whether any surgery is needed in the future. He said he’ll be in a brace for several weeks,” Boice said.
Bradley was released from the hospital on Sunday.
While the chase was occurring, police learned that Meadows had a 13-month-old baby in the back seat of the car.
According to court records, at Trinity Point, Meadows drove recklessly through the Walmart parking lot before fleeing on foot across Route 19. Police arrested Meadows in the parking lot of Washington Hyundai, and found a loaded handgun in his possession.
District Judge Mark Wilson sent Meadows to the Washington County jail and denied him bond. Meadows is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. April 25.