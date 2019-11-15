An East Washington man faces child pornography charges following an investigation by the state attorney general’s office.
William Guy Amick, 31, of 626 E. Beau St., was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and a count of disseminating child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the attorney general’s office was able to download a pornographic video featuring “numerous children” between the ages of 3 and 12 from an IP address that was traced to Amick’s residence in September.
On Wednesday, agents from the attorney general’s office, East Washington Police Department and Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at the residence.
Amick allegedly confessed to police that he looks for child pornography, but only so he can report the information to the FBI, according to the complaint.
“He was not able to explain what information he sends to the FBI or articulate what, if any, logs he had of the information he has sent to the FBI,” the complaint states.
Investigators found at least three pornographic images featuring children on Amick’s computer.
Amick was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Redlinger, who set a bond at $10,000. Amick was released after posting bail through a professional bondsman.