An East Washington resident was taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital for minor smoke inhalation injuries following a fire that started Tuesday afternoon at 680 E. Beau St.
Fire crews responded at 2:48 p.m. to a third-floor apartment, where a fire had started in the kitchen, according to Washington Fire Chief Gerald Coleman. He said the resident who lived in that apartment wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but another resident on the same floor was transported to the hospital by Ambulance & Chair.
Coleman said the fire was contained to that unit, but the unit beneath it may have sustained some water damage. He said the other residents who live in the building likely will be able to stay in their homes.
North Strabane Township firefighters assisted at the scene.