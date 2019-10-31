ROSTRAVER – An East Bethlehem Township man is in custody on charges he strangled a woman and threatened to kill her Monday in her vehicle at a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Rostraver Township.
A senior district judge sent the suspect, James Edward Skolnekovich, 36, to Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bond, court records show.
Police said the victim and her attacker got out of her vehicle about 12:30 p.m. at 845 Rostraver Road, where he pushed her to the ground. She ran back to her vehicle and locked the doors.
Police also said Skolnekovich, of 31 Welcome St., was combative with the officers who went to the scene.
He is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief, strangulation, resisting arrest and simple assault.
The victim is not identified in court records.