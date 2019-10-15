An earthquake was reported Tuesday outside of Green Hills.
Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor, which had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale, registered just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of about three-fifths of a mile.
A Washington County 911 supervisor verified dispatchers received no reports of damage.
The earthquake occurred at coordinates located in South Franklin Township, a mile and a half southwest of Green Hills and more than six miles southwest of Washington.
An earthquake of that magnitude typically wouldn't be felt, or would only be noticed by a few people.