news 2

An earthquake was reported Tuesday outside of Green Hills.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said the tremor, which had a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale, registered just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of about three-fifths of a mile.

A Washington County 911 supervisor verified dispatchers received no reports of damage.

The earthquake occurred at coordinates located in South Franklin Township, a mile and a half southwest of Green Hills and more than six miles southwest of Washington.

An earthquake of that magnitude typically wouldn't be felt, or would only be noticed by a few people.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription