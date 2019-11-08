Along with aircraft, earth will also be moving at Washington County Airport.
The county commissioners Thursday unanimously voted to award a $3.798 million contract to Cast & Baker Corp. of Canonsburg to prepare the north side of the airport for four hangars to be built sometime in the future. The contractor will be leveling a wooded slope.
“They’ll make it pad-ready, but they will not be pouring concrete,” said William McGowen, executive director of Washington County Redevelopment Authority, which oversees airport operations.
McGowen said he expects earth-moving to start very quickly, although the federal Bureau of Aviation must grant final approval.
The cost of the project will be borne by state capital budget and local matching funds including $1 million from the Local Share Account of gambling revenue from The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.
The contractor will be flattening areas for roads, an apron and taxiways in a 4.8-acre tract. Dirt being removed will be used to increase the size of runway safety areas.
Plans call for the north side of the runway to eventually be the site for four hangars, not included in the contract at this stage, so the airport can provide additional space for corporate aircraft.
In other matters related to the airport, the commissioners amended the county’s contract with Otis Elevator Co. for an additional $185 per month to cover the airport’s ABC Hangar, which has two floors of office space.
The board also allowed the redevelopment authority to enter into an agreement with South Franklin Township to install a holding tank and the $1,500 fee for the issuance of a permit.