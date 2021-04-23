All-Clad employees in Canonsburg spent their Earth Day picking up litter in the borough. As they do each year, the company’s employees cleaned up trash along North Central Avenue and Loubell Drive Thursday morning before hosting a cook-out for seniors living in Cannon House on North Central.
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
