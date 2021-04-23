20210423_loc_earthdayphoto01.jpg
Katie Anderson/Observer-Reporter

All-Clad employees Nicole Christy, left, and Liz Petley pick up litter in Canonsburg Thursday.

All-Clad employees in Canonsburg spent their Earth Day picking up litter in the borough. As they do each year, the company’s employees cleaned up trash along North Central Avenue and Loubell Drive Thursday morning before hosting a cook-out for seniors living in Cannon House on North Central.

