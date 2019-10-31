A fire that started early Thursday morning destroyed a Peters Township home and displaced the couple who lives there.
Emergency crews were dispatched to 201 Windermere Court at about 3:50 a.m., according Peters Township Fire Department Chief Mike McLaughlin.
McLaughlin said the man and woman were awoken up by the fire, which had started outside of the house. He said the man and woman were able to get out of the house uninjured as the fire moved inside the house.
McLaughlin said it was unclear what started the fire and officials were still investigating.
McLaughlin said Red Cross was contacted to assist the man and woman, but that they will stay with family.
Peters Township, North Strabane and Washington fire departments all responded to the scene. Peters Township police and EMS also responded.