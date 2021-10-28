The number of E-Z Pass transponders sold at area stores surged this month just as the Pennsylvania Turnpike opened the new Southern Beltway toll road.
The AAA branch in Washington sold triple the number of E-Z Pass electronic toll collection units on Oct. 15 – the day the 13-mile highway opened to motorists – than it would normally, AAA spokesman Jim Garrity said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in the days surrounding the highway’s opening, the branch was still selling the units at twice the rate they would on an average day, Garrity said. It was a similar story at the AAA branch in Robinson Town Centre on the northern end of the toll road, which saw sales increase four to five times above normal last week.
The agency is now working with the Turnpike to replenish its supply of transponder units after selling out at both locations, although it was not known when they would be back in stock.
“There was an uptick (in sales) and it was around the opening of our Southern Beltway,” Garrity said. “While we can’t say for certain, the timing would suggest (the toll road opening) contributed to it.”
The E-Z Pass transponder allows motorists to drive through tolling gantries without stopping on turnpikes in 16 states in the northeast, making it a convenient tool that automatically withdraws toll fees from an account. The Pennsylvania Turnpike recently moved to all cashless tolling, meaning motorists are either charged through the E-Z Pass account registered to their vehicle or they’re mailed a bill when cameras photograph their license plates. In most cases, E-Z Pass is half the price of the Toll-By-Plate option in Pennsylvania, making it more economical for motorists who regularly use toll roads.
There also have been shortages at Giant Eagle grocery stores near the path of the Southern Beltway. A clerk at the Giant Eagle at Donaldson’s Crossroads in Peters Township said they had only one unit remaining as of Wednesday afternoon, while the store in McDonald was sold out of them.
A clerk at the Giant Eagle in South Fayette said they had just received a new shipment of transponders this week.
Unlike supply chain problems across the country that are slowing commerce, the E-Z Pass situation appears to be driven strictly by the demand brought on by the Southern Beltway.
Garrity said sales are usually pretty stable, so they can plan to order new ones when stock is running low. But the recent surge after the opening of the new toll road caught them by surprise.
“Who doesn’t like selling out of stuff? But this is something that doesn’t normally happen with E-Z Pass,” Garrity said. “There’s usually a pretty steady flow of E-Z Pass.”
He said they have an adequate supply of the transponders at their South Hills branch on Fort Couch Road in Upper St. Clair, and they hope to have them back in stock soon at their branches in Washington and Robinson Town Centre.
Turnpike spokeswoman Renee Colborn said they’ve been pleased by the excitement from motorists who are using the Southern Beltway, which takes traffic from Interstate 79 near Southpointe to Pittsburgh International Airport.
“It’s been a great response,” Colborn said. “We had people really anxious for the road to open. They’re really happy with the short time to the airport.”
Colborn was happy to hear about the uptick in E-Z Pass sales at places like AAA, but she said Turnpike officials would not have more detailed statistics on sales until the end of October when a monthly report is generated.
In addition to licensed retailers at AAA and Giant Eagle, an E-Z Pass can also be purchased locally at various GetGo gasoline stations and Joe Fida’s Instant Auto Plate Service, which has locations in Washington, Monongahela, Belle Vernon and Uniontown. More information about E-Z Pass can be found online at www.paturnpike.com.