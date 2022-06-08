The North Bethlehem Township Community Center is holding an electronics recycling event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 13 North St. in Scenery Hill. The center has partnered with the Scenery Hill Civic Committee to have GreenBoard IT secure and dispose of unwanted residential electronics. The company will wipe all data from devices and recycle the electronics. The event is open to the public regardless of whether they are North Bethlehem Township residents.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12