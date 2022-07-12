Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA (DVSSP) announces the agency’s board of directors and officers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year: Mike McClaine, chair; Natalie Chaido, vice chair; Polly Musar, treasurer; Elisabeth H. Wagers, secretary; and board members: Dolores H. Hart, Dr. Jo Ann Jankoski, Andrea O’Daniel, Susan Price, Mary Pruss and Karen Yocca. Pictured are DVSSP CEO Lisa G. Hannum, center, with Chaido and McClaine at the agency’s 2021 Peace Begins at Home dinner.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27