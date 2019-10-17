An Allegheny County man was shot Thursday morning and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital with a wound to his leg that he suffered during a robbery in Charleroi.
Police said the victim, Devon Johnson-Brown, 30, of Duquesne was found naked in a pool of his blood on the sidewalk outside 521 Fallowfield Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Another man was seen using a towel to cover the victim before police arrived at the scene.
Johnson-Brown was shot after the resident of the apartment he was visiting heard a knock and opened the door, police said.
Police were withholding the name of the occupant and the details of the robbery because the crimes remained under investigation.
Charleroi fire Chief Bob Whiten said the man appeared to be in shock when first responders found him near the entrance to the apartments above 521 Fallowfield.
Johnson-Brown was flown by emergency helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, where he was expected to survive his injuries, police said.