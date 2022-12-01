Dunlevy Fire

Wayne Ray/For the Observer-Reporter

Charleroi firefighters battle a blaze Friday night at 19 Church St. in Dunlevy that severely injured the home’s resident. The man, identified at Timothy Zetka, later died at a Pittsburgh hospital.

The man severely burned in Friday night’s house fire in Dunlevy has died from his injuries.

Timothy Zetka, 74, died Monday night at UPMC-Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh three days after the fire at his home at 19 Church St. near Route 88, Charleroi fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said Wednesday.

