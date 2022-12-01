The man severely burned in Friday night’s house fire in Dunlevy has died from his injuries.
Timothy Zetka, 74, died Monday night at UPMC-Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh three days after the fire at his home at 19 Church St. near Route 88, Charleroi fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said Wednesday.
A Go Fund Me page was started over the weekend to raise money to help the family with expenses related to the fire. According to the page, Zetka suffered serious burns to 27% of his body.
Zetka’s wife, Bernie, was not home at the time but returned to find the structure on fire with her husband still inside, Whiten previously said. A firefighter pulled Zetka from the house and he was flown by medical helicopter to the Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, which is thought to have started in the kitchen. The fire destroyed the house, which was demolished early Saturday morning to help crews extinguish hot spots.
