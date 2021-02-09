Dunlevy has received a grant that will enable the borough to pay for the final piece of a roadway project that was introduced in 2012.
The Mon Valley Alliance Foundation announced on Monday that it has awarded a Community Development grant of $10,549 to complete a new rail crossing at Walnut Street and for resurfacing of adjoining streets. The work is expected to be completed this summer.
The $843,549 project was initiated after the state Department of Transportation did an ingress/egress study, which determined that access points into the borough from Route 88 did not meet public safety requirements. Dunlevy previously secured funding from the Department of Housing & Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program; PennDOT; and the Washington County Local Share Account, in addition to funding the borough itself provided.
Ben Brown, chief executive officer for the MVA Foundation, said in a news release: “These funds will complete the final piece of a safety and accessibility local road project ... and bring the borough into compliance with state regulations and enhance public safety for access to youth soccer fields, business, and housing in the borough.”
The foundation’s Community Development grant program assists local municipalities with planning, administration and funding for public projects.
Mon Valley Alliance and Mon Valley Alliance Foundation were formed in 2016, through the consolidation of the Mon Valley Progress Council and the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association.