Two Dunkard Township men were arrested Thursday on child pornography charges after state police tracked a Snapchat account to their address.

Both Brian Allen Carey, 19, and Richard Herman Carey, 21, face felonies for possession of child pornography. However, Brian Carey also faces numerous additional charges including felonies of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In