Two Dunkard Township men were arrested Thursday on child pornography charges after state police tracked a Snapchat account to their address.
Both Brian Allen Carey, 19, and Richard Herman Carey, 21, face felonies for possession of child pornography. However, Brian Carey also faces numerous additional charges including felonies of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
According to the criminal complaints, Snapchat first reported an account uploading child pornography in February last year.
Police served a search warrant at Brian and Richard Carey’s home in the 100 block of Bunner Hill Road Thursday. Police did not specify the relationship between the men.
Investigators found child pornography on a phone belonging to Richard Carey. According to court records, police found another phone that belonged to Brian Carey containing a video of him sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.
According to the complaint, Brian Carey allegedly confessed to police that he had committed multiple sex acts with the victim, who is known to police.
Brian and Richard Carey were both arraigned before District Judge Lee Watson Thursday afternoon. Watson ordered Brian Carey to the Greene County jail on $150,000 bond, and Richard Carey on $75,000 bond.
The men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.