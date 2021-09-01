State police are accusing a Greene County man of attempting to kill a business owner during a burglary last year.
Gregory M. McClead, 44, of 165 Bunner Hill Road, Dunkard Township, faces charges of attempted murder of the second degree, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
State police filed charges Monday, but according to court records, McClead has not been arrested.
According to police, on May 2, 2020, McClead broke into Jordan Auto Parts at 217 Moffit Road in Dunkard Township. David Jordan, the owner of the business, went to the building to deactivate the alarms after receiving a call from his security company.
Jordan saw suspicious movement and drew his handgun, according to police. There was a struggle between McClead and Jordan. Jordan told police his gun would not go off.
According to police, McClead had Jordan’s back on engine blocks, and attempted to turn the gun on Jordan but was not successful. McClead struck Jordan multiple times before fleeing the building, according to the criminal complaint.
Jordan suffered an orbital bone fracture, a brain bleed and a laceration to the back of his scalp.
Police were able to collect DNA from a fleece mask and an empty soda bottle.
In June, lab results showed the McClead’s DNA matched the DNA on the objects left behind at the scene, court documents state.