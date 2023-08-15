A Dunkard Township man will head to trial on attempted murder charges after being accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times earlier this year.
Derek Lee Knuckles, 64, appeared before District Judge Glenn Bates Monday morning for a preliminary hearing. Bates held charges of attempted murder of the first degree, attempted murder of third degree and attempted voluntary manslaughter for court.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Jan. 31 incident at Knuckles’ home in the 200 block of Moffit Road.
Police were called to the home at about 9 a.m. that morning and spoke with the victim, Betty Adams-Strosnider. She was being treated at the scene for lacerations and stab wounds. She told police that Knuckles pushed her on to a couch and stabbed her 10 to 15 times.
Knuckles was arrested shortly after on Williamson Hill Road. He told police “he wasn’t trying to kill her,” and allegedly confessed to cutting the victim multiple times, court documents state.
Adams-Strosnider was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further treatment, according to the complaint.
Knuckles is incarcerated in the Greene County jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bond. A formal arraignment is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 28.
