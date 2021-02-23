Robert Dulaney has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in District 27-1-01.
The seat is currently held by District Judge Robert Redlinger, who is retiring. The district encompasses the city of Washington and North Franklin Township. He is filing for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
For almost 40 years, Dulaney has been employed in the local automotive industry, and is currently a service porter for Budd Baer Auto Group in Washington. He has also been a salesman, finance manager and sales manager.
A graduate of West Liberty University in West Virginia with a degree in business, Dulaney is a lifelong resident of Washington County and a graduate of Trinity High School. He is a member of several local organizations, including the Keystone Club, American Legion Post 175, and Sons and Daughters of Primo Italiano Club.