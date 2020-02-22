A crash where the motorist was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol knocked out power to 38 homes in North Strabane Township Thursday afternoon.
According to a report from North Strabane police, the crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. near 144 Latimer Ave.
John Kosharsky, 35, of Pershing Ave., Chartiers Township, went off the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.
The pole was sheared and pulled down nearby utility lines.
According to a West Penn Power employee, the 38 homes were without power until about 10 p.m. Some homes did not have their power back until 2 a.m.
According to police, Kosharsky had cuts on his face and was intoxicated. He was taken to Canonsburg Hospital for a blood draw.