Ashley Duff of Monongahela has announced her candidacy for Washington County commissioner on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.
Duff grew up on a small family farm in Nottingham Township and graduated from Ringgold High School in 2003. She developed a strong work ethic from her father, a blue-collar union worker, while her mother taught her to pursue her dreams no matter the cost.
Duff has worked in a variety of managerial and administrative positions in Washington County. During her time in the service industry, her leadership and administrative skills were utilized to help grow an upscale Italian restaurant in Peters Township. Duff was quickly promoted to front-end trainer, then into management. As an administrative assistant and volunteer at Central Assembly of God Church in Chartiers Township, Duff spearheaded the Hope Dinner Ministry that would serve an elegant sit-down dinner for homeless and low-income guests. Through “Extreme Couponing” on a national stage, Duff and her family were able to support local and national shelters as they donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods. She taught those skills at area colleges, churches, and missions to mobilize others to care for their communities. Later, she and her husband, Christopher, would eventually serve as family pastors at their church. In this new role, Duff would help oversee a substantial budget, manage over 80 volunteers, and coordinate community outreach events.
With the advent of discrepancies found after the 2020 election, she became the Volunteer Director of Election Integrity efforts across Washington County. Duff maintains there was a lack of accountability and transparency in elections alone and a systemic problem across county government. She wants to provide a fresh outlook by opening the books and offering real transparency to residents.
Duff and her husband, a military combat veteran and small business owner, have three children, and also adopted two as a result of the opioid epidemic, and are homeschooling all five. Her conservative Christian values and humble beginnings have guided her on a lifelong journey of helping and serving others.
Duff wants to champion revitalization and investment commitments into her small-town communities. She intends to strengthen partnerships with existing industries, such as the energy sector, to ensure quality, high-paying jobs for decades to come. Believing in the concept of term limits, she has grown tired of career politicians and wants to bring fresh innovative thinking along with out-of-the-box solutions to serve the needs of the people. Duff intends to ensure tax dollars are stewarded wisely and distributed fairly across the county to promote economic growth. Lastly, Duff plans to use her expertise to safeguard the vote and return voter confidence to the electoral system.
