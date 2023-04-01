Ashley Duff of Monongahela has announced her candidacy for Washington County commissioner on the Republican ballot in the May 16 primary.

Duff grew up on a small family farm in Nottingham Township and graduated from Ringgold High School in 2003. She developed a strong work ethic from her father, a blue-collar union worker, while her mother taught her to pursue her dreams no matter the cost.

