Drum Corps International (DCI) will present “2019 DCI Pittsburgh” on Aug. 4 at Warrior Stadium in Elizabeth.
The show is part of a tour that includes more than 100 appearances in 37 states, with 45 drum corps on the road to the World Championship Finals in Indianapolis on Aug. 10. The drum corps participating will be the Academy of Tempe, Ariz.; the Blue Devils of Concord, Calif.; Genesis of Austin, Tex.; the Madison Scouts of Madison, Wis.; Music City of Nashville; the Seattle Cascades of Seattle; and the Troopers of Casper, Wyo.
Each group features ensembles of up to 150 brass musicians, percussionists and dance performers ranging in age from 14 to 22. Staged on the football field, these corps’ performances feature visual formations and choreography set to musical arrangements. During the summer touring season, many of these elite groups will travel more than 10,000 miles and rehearse an average of 10 hours a day to compete.
Tickets are available at www.dci.org/events, or by calling 317-275-1212. Tickets are also available at the gate.