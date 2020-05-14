PITTSBURGH – A former Washington County men pleaded guilty while a second was sentenced on federal narcotics charges in connection with a drug trafficking organization, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Thursday.
Anthony Crews, 48, formerly of Charleroi, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute cocaine before Chief United States District Court Judge Mark R. Hornak. He is expected to be sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Douglas Cochran, 42, formerly of Washington, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine before Hornak. Hornak sentenced Cochran to 10 years in prison followed by a term of eight years of supervised release.
According to information presented to the court, from January 2017 to Nov. 5, 2017, Crews and Cochran conspired with members of the Lightfoot DTO in order to acquire large quantities of cocaine. They would receive the cocaine directly from members of the DTO and then repackage the cocaine and distribute it to other drug customers and co-conspirators in Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from the South Strabane Police Department, the Elizabeth Borough Police Department, the Penn Hills Police Department and the Perryopolis Police Department, conducted the investigation that led to the indictments in the case.