A drug investigation at a hotel resulted in the suspect fleeing into The Meadows Racetrack & Casino and drawing a large police response to the North Strabane township venue Thursday.
Washington County District Attorney said charges were pending against the suspect, who was not in custody Friday.
He said the heavy police response was a result of the suspect going into the casino.
Casino spokesman Kevin Brogan referred comment on the case to the county’s drug task force.
“We can’t comment given this is an ongoing law enforcement matter other than to say it did not involve any Meadows’ guests and we are cooperating with local authorities,” Brogan said.