A man was jailed Friday after he assaulted officers with his vehicle while fleeing arrest for selling heroin.
Juan Worthey, 44, who has addresses listed in Washington and Canonsburg, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by Washington County Drug Task Force.
According to the criminal complaint, county detectives were conducting a controlled purchase of heroin/fentanyl on Lower Prospect Avenue.
Worthey arrived in a Hyundai Elantra and officers attempted to arrest him. Worthey drove way, hitting one of the detective’s vehicles, according to the complaint.
He struck another vehicle and hit a detective’s body with the car, according to the complaint. Two detectives were taken to the emergency room at Washington Hospital.
Worthey hit one more police vehicle, according to the complaint.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and remove Worthey, according to the complaint.
Police found a “large amount” of heroin/fentanyl in Worthey’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Worthey was arraigned Friday night before District Judge Ethan Ward, who sent him to Washington County jail on $2.5 million bond.