The state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that all driver license and photo centers across Pennsylvania will be closed Saturday through Monday for the New Year’s holiday.
Customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website at www.dmv.pa.gov.
