{span style=”font-size: 20px;”}Zane Wade Addis, 19, of Connellsville, is charged by state police with fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment and several summary traffic violations.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 20px;”}According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, police clocked Addis traveling 133 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone while driving east on Interstate 70. Police said Addis did not stop and was weaving in and out of traffic. {/span}He exited the interstate at Jessop Place, crashing his vehicle at the intersection of Wilmington Street and Grove Avenue, Washington.
