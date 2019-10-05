The driver of a vehicle who died in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 22 near the Burgettstown exit in Hanover Township has been identified.
Jerry Saragas, 38, of Wheeling, W.Va., was killed in the crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes about three miles east of the West Virginia state line, the Washington County coroner's office said Saturday.
Saragas was traveling east and lost control of his vehicle before crossing the median into the westbound lanes. Another vehicle then struck his vehicle, state police said.
He was not wearing a seat belt.
State police were assisted at the scene by Hanover Township police, and Hanover and Weirton volunteer fire departments.
Two medical helicopters were dispatched to take the injured to area hospitals, the dispatcher said.
Route 22 was closed in both directions for much of the day Thursday, reopening just before 3 p.m.