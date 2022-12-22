Tractor trailer

Courtesy of Mark Kavakich

Emergency crews responded to a rolled over tractor trailer near the 32 mile marker on Interstate 70 eastbound at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to Bentleyville Fire Department Assistant Chief Dom Sicchitano, the driver was flown via helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital. Information on the driver’s condition and identity were not immediately available.

