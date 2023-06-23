A motorist was hospitalized after crashing into two New Eagle homes Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the accident occurred at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 2:16 am
The driver was transported to Mon Valley Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries, and has not been identified. No other injuries were reported, according to 911.
Monongahela police, who are investigating the crash, did not return phone calls Thursday.
