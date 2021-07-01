A police chase Tuesday afternoon in Waynesburg ended after a Mount Pleasant Township woman rammed her vehicle into the vehicle of a Greene County sheriff’s deputy.
Waynesburg police took Angela Dee Barr, 41, into custody shortly after she twice struck the vehicle driven by Deputy Marshall Simmons, who suffered minor injuries, according to the criminal complaint.
Barr faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, fleeing an officer, driving with a suspended license, and numerous traffic violations. An arraignment has not been scheduled.
Waynesburg police Officer Jesse Caldwell wrote in the criminal complaint that he attempted to pull over Barr’s vehicle for speeding just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of East Greene Street and Montgomery Avenue.
Barr reached speeds as high as 60 miles per hour, according to the complaint. She drove through parking lots and struck a stop sign near Arch Street. According to the complaint, Barr also was swerving around other vehicles on the road.
Barr led police down Smith Creek Road, and by that point the front driver’s side tire of her vehicle had been torn off, leaving only the rim, according to the complaint. There was another Waynesburg police vehicle and two vehicles from the sheriff’s department following behind Caldwell.
Police attempted multiple times to pass Barr and cut her off to force her to stop. When Simmons attempted to do this, Barr turned her car and struck Simmons’ vehicle, according to the complaint. The impact broke off one of his front wheels.
Barr then turned her car to hit Simmons again, this time running him off the road and leaving the sheriff’s vehicle stuck in a drainage ditch, court documents state.
Caldwell was then able to get in front of Barr and force her to stop, and she was taken into custody.
According to the complaint, Barr had multiple warrants for her arrest in Fayette County.
Barr had medical issues while in custody, and was transported to Washington Hospital, police said.