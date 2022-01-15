The state Department of Health is holding free drive-through COVID-19 testing Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Greene County Airport, 417 East Roy E. Furman Highway, Waynesburg.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who are tested should self-quarantine while they await results. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secure-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
Additional information can be obtained on the Greene County Commissioner’s Facebook page or by calling 724-852-5210.